UPSC civil services final results 2020 declared, here is top 25 list

UPSC civil services final results 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has declared the result for Civil Services 2020 examination on its official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.The selection has been based on the main written exam which was conducted from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22.

Here is the list of toppers (top 25)

UPSC civil services final results 2020: Top 25 list (upsc.gov.in)

The civil services examination is held annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main, and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The UPSC Preliminary examination was held on October 2020 and the candidates were shortlisted for the mains examination on the basis of the preliminary examination.

This year a total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

Candidates may obtain any information or clarification regarding their result on all working days between 10 AM to 5 PM, in person or on telephone numbers -- 011-23385271, 011-23098543, or 011-23381125 from the facilitation counter, the statement said.