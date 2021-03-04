Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC civil services prelims 2021 notification released, direct link to apply
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday, March 4 released the official notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021. Candidates who want apply for the exam should read the notification carefully before filling the application form for civil services prelims 2021.

The last date to apply for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 is till 6pm on March 24. The UPSC civil services (preliminary) Examination 2021 will be conducted on June 27.

Interested Candidates can register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims is the first stage of the exam. It is an objective type (multiple choice) test consisting of two papers. The exam serves as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will not be counted for determining the final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) exam will be about twelve to thirteen times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this examination.

UPSC Civil services Prelims 2021 notification: Direct link to check

Only candidates who clear Civil Services (preliminary) Examination will be eligible for Civil Services (Main) Examination.

