UPSC civil services Prelims 2021 on June 27, detailed notification in due course

UPSC preliminary exam 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27.
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary examination 2021 on June 27. In a notification issued on Wednesday, the commission confirmed the date of the preliminary exam released earlier and said that the detailed notification for the civil services preliminary exam will be released in the due course.

"CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) shall be conducted as per already declared schedule on 27.06.2021. Detailed Notifications for CSE-2021 and IFoSE-2021 shall be published in due course," reads the notification.

The notification for the civil services preliminary examination 2021 was scheduled to be released today (February 10).

Aspirants should keep visiting the Official website of UPSC for latest update about the examination.

Once the detailed notification is out, candidates will be able to register for the examination by visiting the UPSC application website.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is the first stage of the exam that applicants need to clear to qualify for the main examination. It is an objective type test consisting of two papers. However, the marks obtained in the preliminary examination is not included for determining the final merit list.

