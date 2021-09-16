Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s how to download

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 on September 16. Candidates who will appear for the Civil Services Prelims exam can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in or through upsconline.nic.in. 

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 27, which was postponed due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination has now been scheduled on October 10, 2021. The admit card will remain available on the official site till October 10, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the prelims exam can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below. 

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on admit card link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on admit card exams conducted by UPSC link.
  • You will be redirected to a new page where UPSC Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 link will be available.
  • Click on the link and enter the login details.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

