competitive exams

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: 10:10 Perfect gender balance in UPSC top 20 list

UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 have perfect gender balance of 10:10 in top 20 list. The result link is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 08:17 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Result 2020: 10:10 Perfect gender balance in UPSC top 20 list(HT File)

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Result 2020 on September 24, 2021. This year the result has perfect gender balance as the male female ratio in top 20 list is equal. 10 candidates are male and 10 candidates are female. The result can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

Highlighting the equal numbers of male and female candidates among top 20 list, Union Minister of State(Ind. Charge)Science&Tech;(Ind. Charge)EarthSciences, Dr Jitendra Singh has tweeted, “Congrats Shubham Kumar, Jagruti Awasthi &Ankita Jain,first 3 toppers in #CivilServicesExam2020. Highlight this year,among 20 toppers are equal number of male & female candidates, ie 10 each. Like every yr,#DoPT to soon host direct interactive cum felicitation meet with 20 toppers.”

This year a total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. A total of 151 candidates candidature has been kept provisional. 

The candidates who have appeared for the selection process have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020.

 

Topics
upsc civil service upsc result upsc topper
