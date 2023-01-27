Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards out, get hall tickets

Updated on Jan 27, 2023 08:12 PM IST

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit cards released at upsconline.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 admit cards. Candidates who will take the UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims exam can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 will be conducted on February 19, 2023.

Direct link to download the admit card

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 253 vacancies of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and 29 posts of Scientist B in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation.

UPSC Geo-Scientist Prelims 2023 admit card: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the"e - Admit Card: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2023".

Key in your login details and submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

