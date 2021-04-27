Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC ESE 2021: Last date to apply today on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to apply
UPSC ESE 2021: Last date to apply today on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to apply

UPSC ESE 2021 last date today to apply online for 215 posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. Details below.
APR 27, 2021 09:18 AM IST
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC ESE 2021 on April 27, 2021 at 6 pm. Candidates who still have not applied for f Engineering Services Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The registration process was started on April 7, 2021.

This recruitment drive will fill up 215 vacancies including 07 vacancies for the PwBD in four categories- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSC ESE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on Apply online link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UPSC ESE 2021 link available on the home page.

• Follow the instructions and fill in the details.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• If needed candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay 200/- as application fees either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using any Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Topics
upsc ese upsc engineering services exam notification upsconline.nic.in upsc engineering services
