Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download
competitive exams

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 has been released on upsc.gov.in. The admit card will be available on the official site from June 24 to July 18, 2021. Direct link to download here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 04:01 PM IST
UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download(HT)

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 on June 24, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Service Examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam will be conducted on July 18, 2021 across the country.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

Direct link to download

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available on the official site from June 24 to July 18, 2021. As per the notice, candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc ese upsc admit card upsc.gov.in
TRENDING NEWS

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral

Hardeep Singh Puri’s witty reply to ‘Bantacruz’ tweet leaves people in splits

Fan’s rapid change in reaction after Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP