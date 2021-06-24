UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, here’s direct link to download

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 on June 24, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Engineering Service Examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam will be conducted on July 18, 2021 across the country.

The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination along with the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/ Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.

Direct link to download

UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC ESE Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available on the official site from June 24 to July 18, 2021. As per the notice, candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush.