UPSC IES/ ISS 2022: Last date today to apply, here’s direct link to register

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC IES/ISS 2022 on April 26, 2022. Candidates who have to apply for Indian Statistical Service Examination/ Indian Economic Service Examination can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on April 6, 2022. The online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to May 10, 2022 till 6 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up 53 posts in Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service. Candidates who want to apply for the exams can register online by following these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply for UPSC IES/ ISS 2022</strong>

UPSC IES/ ISS 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on Active link page available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UPSC IES/ ISS 2022 link.

Click on Part I and part II registration link and fill in the application form.

Once the application is filled, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- as application fees.