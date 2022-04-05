Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC IES ISS 2022 notification to be released tomorrow at upsc.gov.in

UPSC will release the notification for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 tomorrow.
Published on Apr 05, 2022 07:46 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the notification for the  Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 on Wednesday, April 6. The notification will be available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. As per the UPSC calendar, the online registration for IES and ISS examination will continue till April 26.  

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the UPSC IES and ISS 2022 online at upsc.gov.in.

The commission will hold the IES and ISS examinations 2022 from June 24 to June 26 at various centres across the country.

Important Dates:

Registration for UPSC IES ISS 2022: April 6, 2022

Last date of online registration for UPSC IES ISS 2022: April 26, 2022

Exam Date: From 24 April to 20 April.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the commission's official website at upsc.gov.in for more information.

 

