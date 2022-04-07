UPSC IES/ ISS 2022: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in, details here

Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC IES/ ISS 2022 on April 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Exam 2022 can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till April 26, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, the online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 to May 10, 2022 till 6 pm. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details below.

Vacancy Details

Indian Economic Service: 24 Posts

Indian Statistical Service: 29 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

IES: A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a University incorporated by of an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institutes.

ISS: A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

<strong>Detailed Notification here</strong>

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 30 years of age i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992 and not later than August 1, 2001.

Application Fees

Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or by using Internet Banking of SBI.