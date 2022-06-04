Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC IES/ISS admit card 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

UPSC has released the admit card for IES/ISS examination 2022.
Published on Jun 04, 2022 06:40 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022. Registered candidates can get their admission cards via the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 examinations will be held on June 24, 25, and 26. The Commission intends to fill 53 vacancies, 24 of which are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

UPSC IES/ISS admit card 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “e-Admit Cards for UPSC VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS” link.

Click on the IES/ISS Exam Download link

Log in with your Registration ID/roll number and birth date

The UPSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and print this page for future reference.

 

