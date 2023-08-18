UPSC IFS Main 2023 DAF I released at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) 1 for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023. Candidates can submit the DAF through the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC IFS Main 2023 DAF I released at upsc.gov.in

Candidates who qualified in the screening test held through the civil services ( Preliminary) examination 2023 for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2023 can submit the form by August 28 till 6:00 PM.

“All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I for IFoS (MAIN) Examination- 2023 as per the prescribed mode i.e. ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination-2023 to be held from Sunday, the 26th November 2023” reads the official notification.

UPSC IFS Main DAF I 2023: How to submit

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in

Next, click on the “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 [DAF I]

Click on the login link, enter Roll No and Password to log in

Proceed with filling out the DAF-I and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

