Thu, Sept 18, 2025
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable released at upsc.gov.in, check schedule here

HT Education Desk
Published on: Sept 18, 2025 10:53 am IST

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable has been released. The complete schedule can be checked here. 

Union Public Service Commisssion has released UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable. Candidates who will appear for the Indian Forest Service Main Exam 2025 can check the schedule on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The main exam will be held on November 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23, 2025. The exam will be held in two sessions- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The exam will begin with General English and General Knowledge papers and will end with Agriculture and Forestry Paper I, II.

UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable: How to download

To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC IFS Main Exam 2025 timetable link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

