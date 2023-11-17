UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in, download link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to appear UPSC Indian Forest Service Main examination 2023 can download it through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The admit card will be available on the website from November 17 to December 3, 2023. Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023 from November 26, 2023 all over India. The examination n will be held from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session will be held from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM will be conducted in two sessions- forenoon session.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

