UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2023 out at upsc.gov.in, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 11, 2023 01:17 PM IST

UPSC releases admit card for NDA & Naval Academy Exam (II), 2023. Download from www.upsc.gov.in using your registration ID or roll number.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 today, August 11. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.upsc.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their Registration ID or Roll Number.

Direct link to download UPSC NDA II admit card

National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 examination will be conducted on September 3.

UPSC NDA II admit card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, “e - Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023”

Key in your login credentials and log in

The UPSC NDA 2 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

