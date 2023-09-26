UPSC NDA and NA II results 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's the list of selected candidates

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 26, 2023 06:43 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination II 2023 results which was held on September 3, 2023.

NDA and NA II results 2023: Direct link to check 

Candidates with the under mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 152nd Course and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2024, the official notice read.

Original certificates of age and educational qualification will have to be submitted to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview by the candidate. The mark sheets of the candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within fifteen (15) days from the date of publication of the final result, mentioned in the press note.

Candidates can check their roll nos on the Commission’s website upsc.gov.in.

upsc nda naval academy ssb results indian naval academy
