UPSC NDA & CDS I 2023: Last date today to apply at upsc.gov.in

Published on Jan 12, 2023 11:17 AM IST

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2023 registration process ends today, January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission will close down the registration process for UPSC NDA & CDS I 2023 on January 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services I can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The link to apply will remain active till 6 pm today. To apply online, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here for UPSC NDA, CDS I 2023

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC NDA or UPSC CDS link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPSC NDA I will fill up 395 posts in the organisation and UPSC CDS I will fill up 341 posts in the organisation. The registration for both the exam was started on December 21, 2022. The other related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC.

