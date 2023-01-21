UPSC NDA I & CDS I Exam 2023: Edit facility, centre choice link activated

Union Public Service Commission has activated the UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023 edit facility and choice of centre. Candidates who want to make changes in their application form or wants to add centre of their choice can do it through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the information bulletin, the window to make corrections in the application form will remain open till January 24, 2023. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should log into the OTR platform and do the needful.

The Combined Defence Services Exam I 2023 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy exam I will be conducted on April 16, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 341 posts through CDS and 395 posts through NDA/NA examinations.

The registration process was closed on January 12, 2023 for both the examinations. The registration for both the exam was started on December 21, 2022. The other related details can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice Here