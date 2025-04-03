UPSC NDA, NA I Admit Card 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, download hall tickets through the link provided

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA, NA I Admit Card 2025 on April 3, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The hall ticket link can also be downloaded from upsconline.gov.in. UPSC NDA Admit Card Live Updates UPSC NDA, NA I Admit Card 2025 out at upsc.gov.in, download link here

The UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 will be conducted on April 13, 2025. The exam will comprise of two subjects- Mathematics and General Ability test. Each paper duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes. The papers in all the subjects will consist of objective typs questions only. The question papers of mathematics and general ability test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English.

Candidates must write the papers in their own hand. In no circumstances will they be allowed the help of a scribe to write answers for them.

The admit card will be available on the official website from April 3 tp April 13, 2025. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC NDA, NA I Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA, NA I Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies. Registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 was conducted from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.