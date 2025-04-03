UPSC NDA Admit Card Live Updates: How to download NDA hall tickets when released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Admit Card Live Updates: Check how to download NDA NA hall tickets when released (Agencies/File)

UPSC NDA Admit Card Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, will release admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA), and Naval Academy (NA) examination (1), 2025 soon. When out, candidates who are appearing for the examinations can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 will be conducted on April 13.

Registrations for UPSC NDA NA 1 examinations 2025 was conducted from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Only unmarried male/female candidates born not earlier than July 2, 2006 and not later than July 1, 2009 were eligible to apply for the NDA & NA exam.

Through this recruitment exam, UPSC aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.

Meanwhile, the commission had stated, “The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the date of examination. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates.”

It further added that no admit card would be sent by post.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: How to download

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in. O the home page, click on the admit card section. Click on the link to download the NDA NA 1 Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to login and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

