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UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 released for GS paper I, II at upsc.gov.in, download links here

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 has been released. The provisional key is available for GS paper I and II. The direct links are given here. 

Updated on: May 27, 2026 02:58 pm IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 for General Studies paper I and II. The provisional answer key is available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 Live Updates

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 released for GS paper I, II at upsc.gov.in, download links here

The Commission will be providing an opportunity to the appeared candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Answer key of the Question paper (Objective Type) of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a time frame of 5 days (Five Days) i.e. from the third day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day.

Direct link to download provisional key

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

 
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HT Education Desk

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Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
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