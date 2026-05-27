Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 for General Studies paper I and II. The provisional answer key is available to candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 Live Updates UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 released for GS paper I, II at upsc.gov.in, download links here

The Commission will be providing an opportunity to the appeared candidates to make representations to the Commission on the questions asked in the Papers of the Examination and on the Answer key of the Question paper (Objective Type) of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination in a time frame of 5 days (Five Days) i.e. from the third day of the Examination Date to 6.00 p.m. of the 7th day.

Direct link to download provisional key

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026: How to download To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on general studies i or ii link.

4. Again a PDF file will open.

5. Check the PDF file and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC Civil Services prelims examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consisted of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.