Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Prelims: No more chance for those who exhausted attempt in 2020, says SC
competitive exams

UPSC Prelims: No more chance for those who exhausted attempt in 2020, says SC

SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam to those having exhausted last attempt amid pandemic
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 12:15 PM IST
UPSC prelims 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released roll number wise names of candidates who have cleared the UPSC preliminary examination 2019.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking an extra chance to appear in the UPSC civil services exam by aspirants who have exhausted their last attempt last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench headed by Justices AM Khanwilkar said that it is dismissing the plea filed by a civil services aspirant for an extra chance to the candidates who had exhausted their last attempt in examination held in October, 2020 citing difficulties faced in preparations due to the pandemic.

On February 9, the Centre had told the top court that it is against granting one-time relaxation on age limit to UPSC civil service aspirants, including those who had exhausted their last attempt in 2020 exam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as it will be discriminatory to other candidates.

It had said that the candidates who gave their last attempt examination in October 2020 would get one more chance this year provided they are not age barred.

The Centre was initially not willing to concede to giving an extra chance but it was later done at the suggestion of the bench.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc prelims upsc civil services supreme court supreme court edict on sc/st act supreme court against kolkata police today covid-19
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP