competitive exams

UPSC recommends 31 names for Joint Sec, Director, Deputy posts in GOI ministries

Upon request from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) curated a list of 31 candidates for the lateral recruitment in senior government positions, i.e., joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries/departments.
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Upon request from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T), the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) curated a list of 31 candidates for the lateral recruitment in senior government positions, i.e., joint secretary, director, deputy secretary in various ministries/departments.

“As a major step to place the right talent for the right role, #DoPT announces 31 lateral entry recruitments, after due selection process by UPSC, as Joint Secretary/Director/Deputy Secretary in different ministries/departments of government of India,” tweeted Minister of State for Personnel Dr. Jitendra Singh.

The press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), stated “On the basis of the Online Application Forms submitted by the candidates, the Union Public Service Commission shortlisted 231 candidates for the interviews. The interviews were conducted from 27th September to 8th October and 31 candidates have been recommended.”

The UPSC released online recruitment application forms for joint secretary and director-level positions on February 6 and for deputy secretary-level posts on March 20 of this year. They received a total of 295 applications for joint secretary, 1247 for the directorial posts and 489 for deputy secretary posts. Out of this, 231 candidates were called for interviews and finally, 31 applicants were shortlisted.

Dr. Singh said, “NITI Aayog, in its three-year Action Agenda, report submitted in February 2017, recommended for induction of personnel in the middle and senior management level in the Government with the twin objective of bringing in fresh talent and augment the availability of manpower,” as stated in a press release issued by PIB in March 2021.

