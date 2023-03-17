Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam admit card out at upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 01:01 PM IST

UPSSSC released the admit card for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The test is scheduled to take place on March 26 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, and Bareilly are the three areas where the exam will be conducted.

Direct link here

UPSSSC Combined Technical Services Exam: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 23-Exam/2016.”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

