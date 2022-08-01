UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022 out at upsssc.gov.in, link here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer keys for the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Candidates can check the UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key at the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 was conducted on July 31 from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates can raise objections till August 7.

Here's the direct link to check UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022.

UPSSSC Lekhpal answer key 2022: How to download

Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link Answer key link on the homepage

Key in your registration and roll numbers

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Mains answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check notification below: