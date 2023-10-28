UPSSSC PET 2023 exam begins today, check admit card details & exam day guidelines here

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct UPSSSC PET 2023 examination on October 28 and 29, 2023 in the state. All the candidates who are appearing for the examination can check the details about the admit card and exam day guidelines here.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam begins today, admit card details & exam day guidelines here (Agencies/file)

The admit card of UPSSSC PET was released on October 19, 2023 and can be downloaded till tomorrow, October 29, 2023. The link to download the admit card is available here.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on both days- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. The PET exam will comprise of 100 marks question. The prelims examination will be conducted in 35 districts across the state.

UPSSSC PET 2023 exam: Check exam day guidelines

All the appearing candidates can check the exam day guidelines given below.

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre minimum 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination.

All the appearing candidates will have to carry downloaded e-admit card, photo identity proof, passport size photo to the exam hall.

Candidates are also allowed to carry water bottle with them to the exam hall.

Carrying jewellery, gadgets, mobile phones, digital clock etc is banned inside the exam centre.

Black or blue dot pen can be carried by candidates. But no paper should be carried for rough work.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.