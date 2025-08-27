Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam district slip. Candidates who will appear for Preliminary Eligibility Test can download the exam district details from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2025 exam district slip released at upsssc.gov.in, here's how to download

Candidates can view and download the advance information for the examination district by going to the relevant option under the Examination segment on the Commission's website's homepage and entering the desired entries.

UPSSSC PET 2025 exam district slip: How to download

To download the exam district slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSSSC PET 2025 exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Your exam district details will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the exam district details and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Preliminary Eligibility Test will be held on September 6, 7, 2025 in 48 districts across the state. The exam will be held in two shifts.

The Commission has informed candidates that this is not the admit card for the written examination. It is mandatory for the candidate to bring a valid admit card to participate in the written examination.

The registration process started May 14 and concluded on June 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSSSC.