UPTET 2021 admit cards released at updeled.gov.in, direct link for hall tickets

UPTET admit cards 2021: The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj on Friday released Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2021.
UPTET admit cards 2021: Candidates can download the UPTET 2021 admit cards on the official website of the authority on updeled.gov.in.(updeled.gov.in)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 05:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj on Friday released Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) admit card 2021. Candidates, who will appear for the examination, can download the admit cards from the official website of the authority on updeled.gov.in.

The UPTET examination is scheduled to be held on November 28 in two shifts from 10am to 12.30pm for primary level and from 2.30pm to 5pm for junior level, as per the official schedule of the examination.

Direct link to download UPTET admit cards 2021

Visit the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh at updeled.gov.in

Click on "UPTET-2021 Admit Card" link available on the homepage

Submit registration number, one time password and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the homepage

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

UPTET 2021 hall tickets released (updeled.gov.in)
Topics
uptet admit card. hall ticket
