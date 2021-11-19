Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPTET admit cards 2021 released, here's how to download at updeled.gov.in

UPTET admit cards 2021: The admit card of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was released on Friday.
(updeled.gov.in)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UPTET admit cards 2021: The admit card of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 has been released. The UPTET 2021 admit cards are available to download on the official website of Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj at updeled.gov.in.

The authority will conduct the UPTET examination on November 28 in two shifts from 10am to 12.30pm for primary level and from 2.30pm to 5pm for junior level, as per the official schedule.

Direct link to download UPTET 2021 admit cards

How to download UPTET 2021 admit cards:

Go to the official website at updeled.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "UPTET 2021 Admit Card".

Enter registration number, one-time password and captcha code.

The UPTET 2021 admit card will display on the screen.

Check and download the UPTET admit card and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

