Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, UPESSC has released UPTET Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the provisional key through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET Answer Key 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to download here

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The Commission has also opened the objection window on the website. The objection window will close on July 14, 2026.

The official website reads, "The Objection/Grievance Portal for TET (01/UPTET/2026) will be open from 08 Jul 2026 18:00:00:000 to 14 Jul 2026 23:59:59:000. Candidates are advised to raise their objections within the stipulated time."

Direct link to download and raise objections

UPTET Answer Key 2026: How to download and raise objections

To download the answer key and raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on UPTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.

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4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

HTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens at bseh.org.in, here's how to raise objections

The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts from July 2 to 4. During the examination, AI-enabled surveillance identified 44 impersonators, Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) chairman Prashant Kumar said.

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Commission members, along with retired IAS and IPS officers, were appointed as observers in all 60 districts. They visited examination centres throughout the test to inspect arrangements. The examination was monitored from an AI-integrated control command room at the UPESSC headquarters, where the chairman, members, secretary, controller of examinations and deputy secretary tracked activities through AI-enabled cameras installed at the centres.

Official Notice Here