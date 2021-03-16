UPTET to be conducted on July 25, check details

The UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2020 will be held on July 25 in two shifts, according to a notification issued by the state government on Monday. The test is being carried to recruit teachers in state government-run primary and upper primary schools. The advertisement will be published on May 11.

The online registration will begin on May 18 afternoon. The last date of registration is June 1 while candidates may deposit the registration fee by June 2. Candidates may complete the application form by June 3 and download admit card from July 14.

The UPTET will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The answer keys will be uploaded on July 29 and candidates may file objections on answer keys by August 2, according to a letter issued by RV Singh, secretary, UP government to director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand.