Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 15, 2023 04:09 PM IST

Candidates who want to appear for the Civil Judge examination can download the admit card through the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card fht edrom the official website at psc.uk.gov.in and ukpsc.net.in.

UKPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on April 30 in 13 districts.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

UKPSC Civil Judge 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Uttrakhand Judicial Service Civil Judge Examination- 2023 -- Notification and Link for download Admit Card ( Admit

Key in your login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

