VITEEE 2023 registration last date today, apply on viteee.vit.ac.in

VITEEE 2023: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close online registrations for its Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE 2023) today, March 31. Those who are yet to apply can go to viteee.vit.ac.in and submit their forms.

VITEEE 2023 registration ends today, apply on viteee.vit.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The entrance test is scheduled for April 17 to 23, 2023. Admit card, result date and counselling schedule will be announced later.

Applicants should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (Class 12/Intermediate). For SC/ST candidates and all candidates from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, the minimum marks is 50%. Certificate to prove community/nativity should be produced at the time of counselling.

Those who are appearing in their final exam this year can also apply.

Applicants' date of birth should be on or after July 1, 2001.

In VITEEE 2023, all questions will be in multiple choice pattern. One mark will be awarded for correct answers and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.

The duration of the test is 2.5 hours in which candidates have to attempt 125 questions. Multiple Choice Questions and one mark for right and 0 for the wrong answer.

The paper will be divided into five sections: Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The medium of the exam will be English.