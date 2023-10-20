Vocabulary made easy: Learn a new word today to ace your exams

Are you preparing for GRE, IELTS, TOEFL and other competitive exams? Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary as it would help them maximise their verbal and communication scores.

Here are four words for the day that candidates need to know for their competitive exam preparation. Go through the words and try using them in sentences.

Assuage (Verb)

Meaning: make (an unpleasant feeling) less intense

Example: There seemed to be nothing I could do to assuage his grief

2. Erudite (Adjective)

Meaning: having or showing great knowledge or learning

Example: He was one of the most erudite political thinkers of his age

3. Enigma (Noun)

Meaning: a person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand

Example: For understandable reasons, pulmonary circulation remains an enigma to most doctors

4. Fervid (Adjective)

Meaning: intensely enthusiastic or passionate, especially to an excessive degree

Example: One issue was how to appease an ideologically fervid group of freshmen Republican legislators.

Look out for this space for your weekly vocabulary series.

( Definitions and examples are taken from Oxford languages)

