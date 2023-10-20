Vocabulary made easy: Learn a new word today to ace your exams
Candidates attempting competitive exams are expected to have knowledge of a wide range of vocabulary as it would help them maximise their scores.
Here are four words for the day that candidates need to know for their competitive exam preparation. Go through the words and try using them in sentences.
- Assuage (Verb)
Meaning: make (an unpleasant feeling) less intense
Example: There seemed to be nothing I could do to assuage his grief
2. Erudite (Adjective)
Meaning: having or showing great knowledge or learning
Example: He was one of the most erudite political thinkers of his age
3. Enigma (Noun)
Meaning: a person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand
Example: For understandable reasons, pulmonary circulation remains an enigma to most doctors
4. Fervid (Adjective)
Meaning: intensely enthusiastic or passionate, especially to an excessive degree
Example: One issue was how to appease an ideologically fervid group of freshmen Republican legislators.
Look out for this space for your weekly vocabulary series.
( Definitions and examples are taken from Oxford languages)