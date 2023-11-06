Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to crack competitive exams

Preparing for competitive exams can be tricky. Especially when it comes to improving your word power. From reading avidly to attempting mock tests, one can try various methods to improve their vocabulary. Here is a start. Check out our Vocabulary Made Easy series which can guide you smoothly and help you pick up new words.

Debacle (Noun)



Meaning: A sudden and ignominious failure; a fiasco

Example: The carefully planned operation turned into a complete debacle

Decry (Verb)

Meaning: Publicly denounce

Example: The measures were decried as useless

Docile (Adjective)

Meaning: Ready to accept control or instruction; submissive

Example: Cows are known for their docile nature

Dogmatic (Adjective)

Meaning: Inclined to lay down principles as undeniably true

Example: She was not tempted to be dogmatic about what she believed

Check out these questions to understand how much you have understood.

Open-minded, low-key, opinionated - Which of these is another word for dogmatic? Disobedient, dutiful, willing- Which of these is an antonym for the word docile?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

