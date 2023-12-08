Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your vocabulary today
Improving your word power is not that tough if you are consistent and practice regularly to make headway
Unable to score well in the vocabulary section of your competitive exams? Improving your word power is not that tough if you are consistent and practice regularly to make headway.
Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz at the end.
This will help you push yourself to improve your word power and score better in the verbal section of the competitive exams.
Gauche (Adjective)
Meaning: unsophisticated and socially awkward
Example: He appeared gauche and unco-ordinated
Glib (Adjective)
Meaning: fluent but insincere and shallow
Example: The glib phrases soon roll off the tongue
Gloat (Verb)
Meaning: dwell on one's own success or another's misfortune with smugness or malignant pleasure
Example: They gloated over what they achieved
Grudging (Adjective)
Meaning: given or allowed only reluctantly or resentfully
Example: I have a grudging awareness that I may spend my whole life accepting this fear
Try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- Eager, Forced, Reluctant - Which of these words is an antonym of the word Grudging?
- Can you come up with sentences using the word Glib?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)