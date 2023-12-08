Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve your vocabulary today

Unable to score well in the vocabulary section of your competitive exams? Improving your word power is not that tough if you are consistent and practice regularly to make headway.

Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Here is a way to help you score better in the verbal section. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz at the end.

This will help you push yourself to improve your word power and score better in the verbal section of the competitive exams.

Gauche (Adjective)

Meaning: unsophisticated and socially awkward

Example: He appeared gauche and unco-ordinated

Glib (Adjective)

Meaning: fluent but insincere and shallow

Example: The glib phrases soon roll off the tongue

Gloat (Verb)

Meaning: dwell on one's own success or another's misfortune with smugness or malignant pleasure

Example: They gloated over what they achieved

Grudging (Adjective)

Meaning: given or allowed only reluctantly or resentfully

Example: I have a grudging awareness that I may spend my whole life accepting this fear

Try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Eager, Forced, Reluctant - Which of these words is an antonym of the word Grudging? Can you come up with sentences using the word Glib?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)