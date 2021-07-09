WB Judicial Service Exam 2021 notification out, registration begins next week

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WB Judicial Service Exam 2021 notification has been released. Candidates can apply online from next week onwards on wbpsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 03:47 PM IST
West Bengal Public Service Commission, WBPSC has released the WB Judicial Service Exam 2021 notification. The registration process will begin on July 14 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is till August 5, 2021.

This examination drive will fill up 14 posts of Civil Judge in the state. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can check eligibility, important dates and other details below.

Important Dates

Opening date of application July 14, 2021
Closing date of application August 5, 2021
Closing date for submission of fees through online August 6, 2021
Edit option August 9 to August 13, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the examination should have a degree in Law from any University or Institution affiliated to any University recognized by the State government or the Central government. The age limit of the candidate should be not less than 23 years and not more than 35 years on the date of advertisement for the examination on July 10, 2021.

Detailed Notification Here

Examination Fees

The examination fees is 210 + service charge 1 percent of examination fees subject to a minimum of 5/- only for online payment through debit/credit card plus service charge/ GST as applicable. SC/ST and PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of examination fees.

