Education / Competitive Exams / WB Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 date released, check notice here
competitive exams

WB Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 date released, check notice here

WB Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 01:41 PM IST
WB Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 date released, check notice here

West Bengal Public Service Commission has released WB Judicial Service Prelims Exam 2021 date. The examination for Judicial Service will be conducted on September 12, 2021. Candidates can check the exam date official notice on the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

The e-Admit Cards for the examination will be uploaded to the Commission’s website by August 24, 2021, for the convenience of the admitted candidates. Candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards for the examination and take a printout thereof on and from August 24. The appearing candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venue for appearing at the specific examination.

As per the official notice, candidates are directed to carry identical two stamp size photographs along with proof of identity in original and the e-admit card print out at the venue of the examination. The examination should be written in black ballpoint pen.

The Commission will follow all the COVID19 protocols for the conduct of exams set by the State and Central government. Wearing face masks and use of sanitizers is mandatory for the candidates, staff, and others at the exam hall. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBPSC.

Topics
wbpsc prelims exam date competitive exams
