WB NEET PG 2022 Counselling final list releasing today at wbmcc.nic.in

Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal will release the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) final list on September 27 after 4 pm. Candidates can check the final list on the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. Online choice filling and choice locking will be from September 27 to 29, 2022.

The WB NEET PG final result will be announced on September 30. The Provisional list of successfully verified candidates WB PG Medical and Dental for Round 1 counselling 2022 was released on September 26.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to check final list

Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the final list.

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.