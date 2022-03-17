WB Police admit card for SI & Sergeant exams 2022 released at wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police admit card for SI & Sergeant exams 2022: West Bengal Police has released the admit cards of preliminary exams for the post of sub-inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police. Candidates can check and download their admit cards from the official website of WB Police at wbpolice.gov.in. The admit cards can be downloaded by using Application Number and Date of Birth. The examination for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant will be held on March 27, 2022 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1:30pm.

<strong>Direct link to download admit cards for </strong>WB Police SI and Sergeant exam

Steps to download WB Police SI and Sergeant exam admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of WB Police i.e. wbpolice.gov.in

2. On the homepage click on ‘Recruitment’

3. Click on ‘Get Details against ‘Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police

4. Click on the Admit Card link

5. Put your Application number and Date of Birth

6. The Admit card will appear on the screen

7. Download and print it for future

The candidates who have applied online will not get any paper admit card which is only for offline candidates.

Candidates are advised against wearing sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes while at venue of the exam. Read and follow the instructions provided on the admit cards.

