WB Police SI/ Lady SI Admit Card 2020 for PET, PMT released, download link here

West Bengal Police has released WB Police SI/ Lady SI Admit Card 2020 for PET, PMT. Candidates who will appear for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub Inspector/ Lady Sub Inspector posts can download the admit card through the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to commence on and from April 28, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

WB Police SI/ Lady SI Admit Card 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on WB Police SI/ Lady SI Admit Card 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to produce the printout of their admit card to get admittance into the PMT & PET arena. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WB Police.