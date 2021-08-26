WB TET Answer Key 2017 released on wbbpe.org, download link here

West Bengal Board of Primary Education, WBBPE has released WB TET answer key 2017 on August 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of WBBPE on wbbpe.org. The examination was conducted on January 31, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key within seven days from the date of uploading of the answer key. The official notice reads, “The Question Booklet of Code-CXN (All other Booklet Codes contain same questions in different Serial Numbers) of TET-2017 examination, held on 31,01.2021, is hearby uploaded in the following website with the corresponding answer key, inviting comments, if any, from the candidates who have appeared at the said examination, within seven days from the days of such uploading.

Direct link to download here

WB TET Answer Key 2017: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of WBBPE on wbbpe.org.

• Click on WB TET Answer Key 2017 link available on the home page.

• Your PDF file will open on the screen.

• Check the PDF file and download the page.

• If needed candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.