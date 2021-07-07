Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2021 admit card likely to be released in a few days
competitive exams

WBJEE 2021 admit card likely to be released in a few days

WBJEE 2021 Admit card likely to be released on July 12
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:40 PM IST
WBJEE 2021: Admit card likely to be released on July 12(HT file)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEE) admit card will tentatively be available from July 12. The candidates who have applied for WBJEE 2021 will be able to download their admit card from the official website of WEJEE at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

WBJEE 2021 examination will be held on July 17. The examination will be conducted in two shifts i.e. paper-1 ( Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and paper-2 physics & chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on July 11. However, due to the Covid 19 situation in the Country the examination was rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the candidates.

The date of the publication of the result will be notified later.

Steps to download the WBJEE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the home page find the link to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 to keep themselves updated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in exam admit card hall ticket
TRENDING NEWS

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

MS Dhoni turns 40, Sachin Tendulkar shares wish with nostalgic pic

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch

Pastry chef’s chocolate Statue of Liberty leaves netizens drooling. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP