WBJEE 2021 admit card likely to be released in a few days

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Board (WBJEE) admit card will tentatively be available from July 12. The candidates who have applied for WBJEE 2021 will be able to download their admit card from the official website of WEJEE at https://wbjeeb.nic.in/

WBJEE 2021 examination will be held on July 17. The examination will be conducted in two shifts i.e. paper-1 ( Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and paper-2 physics & chemistry from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be held on July 11. However, due to the Covid 19 situation in the Country the examination was rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the candidates.

The date of the publication of the result will be notified later.

Steps to download the WBJEE 2021 admit card

Visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 at wbjeeb.nic.in

On the home page find the link to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of WBJEE 2021 to keep themselves updated.