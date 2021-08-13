Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule
competitive exams

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule

WBJEE 2021 Counselling schedule has been released. The registration process begins on wbjeeb.nic.in and will end on August 16, 2021. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:32 PM IST
WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Registration begins on wbjeeb.nic.in, check schedule(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB has started the registration process of WBJEE 2021 Counselling. The registration process started on August 12, 2021, and will end on August 16, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling schedule for WBJEE 2021 candidates for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE (M) candidates. Also, all the dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances, candidates will have to visit the website regularly for any update. Check the complete schedule below. 

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Schedule 

 

Opening date of application August 12, 2021
Closing date of application August 16, 2021
First round of seat allotment result August 19, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 20 to August 24, 2021
Second round of seat allotment result August 27, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes August 27 to September 2, 2021
Opting for Mop-up round, payment of mop-up round fee, choice filling, choice locking September 6 to September 8, 2021
Mop- Up round seat allotment result September 11, 2021
Payment of seat acceptance fee, reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission September 11 to September 15, 2021
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbjee wbjeeb.nic.in wbjeeb
TRENDING NEWS

Netflix India uses ZNMD meme to share hilarious biryani-related post

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP