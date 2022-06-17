WBJEE 2022 Result declared, link will be active at 4 pm
- WBJEEB has announced the WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2022 result on Friday, June 17. The results will be officially announced at 2:30 p.m. at a press conference. Students who took the test can see their results after 4 p.m. on wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjee.in.
The WBJEE 2022 examination was conducted on April 30, 2022 and the final answer kay was announced on June 16.
This year a total of 1.1 lakh candidates have registered for the WBJEE 2022. A total of 81,393 candidates appeared for the WBJEE 2022 exam. This year 80132 students passed the WBJEE 2022 examination.
WBJEE result 2022: Know how to check
Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in
Click on the WBJEE 2022 tab
Find and click on the link for WBJEE-2022 result
Login with your application number and password or other required credentials
Submit and view WBJEE 2022 marks sheet
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
