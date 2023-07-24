WBJEE 2023 PUMDET admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in, get link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE PUMDET-2023 admit card. Candidates can download the PUMDET 2023 admit card from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE 2023 PUMDET admit card released at wbjeeb.nic.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PUMDET-2023 admit card will be tentatively will be conducted on July 30 from 12 noon to 1:30 pm.

PUMDET 2023: Know how to download admit card

Visit the WBJEEB official websites at wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link for PUMDET-2023

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Enter your application number, date of birth and se security pin

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

For the academic year 2023–2024, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will hold an OMR-based entrance test (PUMDET–2023) and counselling for admission into various postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc.) programmes at Presidency University.