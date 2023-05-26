Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WBJEE 2023 result released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to check rank card here

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2023 04:08 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 result has been released at wbjeeb.nic.in. The direct link to check rank card is given below.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board ha released the WBJEE 2023 Result on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) can check the results on the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates

Direct link to check WBJEE Results 2023 

WBJEE 2023 Result: Steps to check the results

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the WBJEE 2023 result link.

Key in your login details

Your rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE is conducted for admission into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

