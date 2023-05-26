Home / Education / Competitive Exams / WBJEE Result 2023 Live: West Bengal JEE results releasing today
Live

WBJEE Result 2023 Live: West Bengal JEE results releasing today

competitive exams
Updated on May 26, 2023 02:49 PM IST

WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal JEE results to be announced today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal JEE results, direct link, toppers, cut offs at wbjeeb.nic.in
WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal JEE results, direct link, toppers, cut offs at wbjeeb.nic.in(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
WBJEE Result 2023 Live Updates: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce WBJEE Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) can check the results on the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

The results will be declared at 4 pm today. The rank cards can be downloaded at wbjeeb.nic.in and also from wbjeeb.in. 

WBJEE was conducted on April 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The engineering entrance exam was conducted for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. The final answer key was released on May 25, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on WBJEE results, direct link, score card, toppers, cut offs and other details.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 26, 2023 02:54 PM IST

    West Bengal JEE Results 2023: Result time 

    West Bengal JEE Results 2023 can be checked at 4 pm today, May 26, 2023. 

  • May 26, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    WBJEE Results 2023: When was exam conducted? 

    WBJEE was conducted on April 30, 2023 for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal. The final answer key was released on May 25, 2023.

  • May 26, 2023 02:52 PM IST

    WBJEE 2023 Results: Where to check 

    The rank cards can be downloaded at wbjeeb.nic.in and also from wbjeeb.in.

  • May 26, 2023 02:51 PM IST

    WBJEE Results: How to check 

    Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

    Click on WBJEE 2023 Result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • May 26, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    WBJEE Results 2023: Date and Time 

    Date: May 26, 2023

    Time: 2.30 pm 

